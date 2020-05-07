Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after purchasing an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 15,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.23.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Clorox Co has a twelve month low of $144.12 and a twelve month high of $214.26.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 147.52% and a net margin of 13.67%. Clorox’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

