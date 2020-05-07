Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $54.58 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.53.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

