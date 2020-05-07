Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 258,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Parsley Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,969,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Parsley Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Parsley Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.04.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parsley Energy stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 151.11%. The business had revenue of $564.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

