Ziegler Capital Management LLC Takes $3.17 Million Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 348,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 95,047 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Invesco by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,151,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,704,000 after buying an additional 84,388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Invesco by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director C Robert Henrikson acquired 12,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,393.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,798.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Invesco’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

IVZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Autonomous Res raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.