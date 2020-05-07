ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Announces Earnings Results

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.65. 893,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,802. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

