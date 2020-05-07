ZMINE Price Up 13.6% Over Last Week (ZMN)

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, ZMINE has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. ZMINE has a market capitalization of $95,976.59 and $103.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00049017 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00345044 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000970 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009906 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012273 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003376 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000943 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 233,889,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZMINE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

