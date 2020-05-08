$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. CEVA reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CEVA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

In other news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEVA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CEVA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 45,496 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CEVA by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 379,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 306,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $688.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.79 and a beta of 1.37. CEVA has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

