$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.03. EnLink Midstream also posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnLink Midstream.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENLC. Barclays lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

Shares of ENLC opened at $1.71 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $776.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 271.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,052 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $166,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

