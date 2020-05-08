$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Canon’s earnings. Canon reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Canon will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canon.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter.

CAJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie cut shares of Canon to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $20.39 on Friday. Canon has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAJ. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canon by 344.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 411,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 319,058 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,708,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,728,000 after purchasing an additional 191,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,373 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 773,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,745,000 after purchasing an additional 99,831 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canon by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 319,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 81,178 shares during the period. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

