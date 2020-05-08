$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.12. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $610.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.69%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TTMI shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $31,596.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,257.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708 over the last three months. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 53.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $120,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.84. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 2.07.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

