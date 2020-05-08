-$0.22 EPS Expected for Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SLNO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of SLNO opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.