$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.25. CAE posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. CAE had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 9.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAE. Canaccord Genuity raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CAE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. CAE has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $31.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of CAE by 10.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CAE by 12,414.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 452,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CAE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 119,002 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. 50.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

