-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) will report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Axsome Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($0.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Axsome Therapeutics.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.23).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after buying an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 22,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.