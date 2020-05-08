0xcert Trading 24.1% Lower This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0xcert token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex and Hotbit. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $387,199.59 and approximately $13,974.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.73 or 0.03437136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00054365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031652 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004008 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001672 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010071 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 489,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

