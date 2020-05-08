$142.16 Million in Sales Expected for Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) to post sales of $142.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $140.95 million. Warrior Met Coal posted sales of $397.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will report full-year sales of $853.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $764.56 million to $918.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $945.00 million to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Warrior Met Coal.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

HCC opened at $12.59 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 33,034 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

