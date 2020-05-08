142,210 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 142,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.58. 392,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,807,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.37. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

