$153.29 Million in Sales Expected for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $153.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.94 million to $155.80 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $219.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $612.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $599.40 million to $624.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $614.96 million, with estimates ranging from $577.90 million to $634.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.28 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $11.54 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 471,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,065,000 after buying an additional 123,571 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,607,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

