$16.72 Million in Sales Expected for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report sales of $16.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.08 million and the highest is $18.82 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $10.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $114.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.20 million to $124.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $103.41 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $128.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.94 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.39% and a negative return on equity of 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RIGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

RIGL stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $308.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.26. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,137.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 425,362 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 545,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 289,274 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 540.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 119,109 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

