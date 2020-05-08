$17.50 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce $17.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.00 million to $18.00 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $16.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $66.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $69.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.75 million, with estimates ranging from $71.50 million to $72.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 5.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a market cap of $213.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.24. Consolidated Water has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $18.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay acquired 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $78,353.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,380.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 11,112 shares of company stock worth $162,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 615,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,786 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 380,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

