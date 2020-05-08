$18.97 Million in Sales Expected for SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to report sales of $18.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.10 million and the lowest is $18.80 million. SB One Bancorp posted sales of $19.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full-year sales of $76.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.10 million to $76.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $80.90 million, with estimates ranging from $80.70 million to $81.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 million.

SBBX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of SB One Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBBX. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,621,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

