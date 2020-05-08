1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.73 on Major Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00007329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $26.51 million and $45,474.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.99 or 0.02120935 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010093 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010059 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,354,829 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

