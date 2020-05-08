1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM (NYSE:FIV) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 283,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. 1ST TR SR FR 20/COM has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

1ST TR SR FR 20/COM Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in senior loan of any maturity to create its portfolio. The fund employs bottom-up fundamental analysis to make its investments.

