21,395 Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,658 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total transaction of $389,182.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,384.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,259 shares of company stock worth $755,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Imperial Capital cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $203.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

ZBRA opened at $233.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

