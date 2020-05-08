2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of 2U in a report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in 2U by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,039 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in 2U by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 2U by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 2U stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,071. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.56. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.12.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

