30,899 Shares in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Acquired by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,899 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,159,911.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,621 shares in the company, valued at $52,834,026.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNG opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.33. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $263.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.11 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

