$353.87 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $353.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.80 million and the highest is $473.20 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $568.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.