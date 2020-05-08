$353.87 Million in Sales Expected for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) will report $353.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.80 million and the highest is $473.20 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $568.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 48.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply