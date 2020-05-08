$36.80 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce sales of $36.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $39.00 million and the lowest is $35.30 million. Mercantile Bank posted sales of $37.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $151.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $145.20 million, with estimates ranging from $142.30 million to $148.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

MBWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $21.10 on Friday. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $37.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $350.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,259 shares in the company, valued at $959,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 908,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,137,000 after purchasing an additional 80,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,198 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

