$39.35 Million in Sales Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) to announce $39.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $39.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $38.99 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $37.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $154.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.73 million to $158.83 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $164.24 million, with estimates ranging from $158.67 million to $169.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover City Office REIT.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 0.54%.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at $774,655.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 263,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $342,600. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 93,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 90,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 140,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $513.70 million, a P/E ratio of -71.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Office REIT (CIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.