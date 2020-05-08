39,627 Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day moving average of $67.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $49.12 and a 12-month high of $75.72.

