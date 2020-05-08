3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.9% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $529,394.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,339 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,889. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMM traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.51. 2,155,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,420. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.61. The firm has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.85.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

