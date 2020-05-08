$423.29 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will post $423.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $418.20 million to $428.42 million. Zynga reported sales of $376.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million.

ZNGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.70 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.95.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $406,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 616,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,890. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zynga by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,825,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,822,000 after purchasing an additional 272,372 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Zynga by 130.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 265,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 150,147 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $16,294,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the fourth quarter worth about $538,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $7.64 on Friday. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 191.00, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.56.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.