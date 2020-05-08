$5.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) will post sales of $5.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia Oyj’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.57 billion. Nokia Oyj posted sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will report full year sales of $24.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.44 billion to $25.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $25.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.73 billion to $25.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nokia Oyj.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NOK stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 373,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 661.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

