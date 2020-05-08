58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20,449 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 58.com were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in 58.com by 735.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,014,000 after purchasing an additional 469,306 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 58.com by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in 58.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,474,000 after purchasing an additional 64,902 shares during the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC purchased a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,331,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in 58.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WUBA opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82. 58.com Inc has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.85. 58.com had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 53.25%. The firm had revenue of $595.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that 58.com Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WUBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised 58.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 58.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CICC Research downgraded 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on 58.com from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.07.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

