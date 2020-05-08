$606.25 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to announce sales of $606.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.69 million and the highest is $606.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $712.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $43.29 on Friday. Donaldson has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $58.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,834,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 311,084 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 5.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,150,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,082,000 after purchasing an additional 102,973 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,106,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,399,000 after purchasing an additional 426,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,470,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,737,000 after purchasing an additional 62,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

