70,000 Shares in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Redfin as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDFN. Bank of America increased their price objective on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Redfin from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.06.

In other news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 72,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,414.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,260 in the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RDFN traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. Redfin Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Redfin’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

