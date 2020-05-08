7,442 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 21.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,519,597,000 after buying an additional 458,932 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,750,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 53,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $201.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.52.

Shares of EW stock opened at $218.04 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52-week low of $154.52 and a 52-week high of $247.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.39. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $766,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 121,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,036,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,298 shares of company stock valued at $17,338,459 over the last ninety days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.