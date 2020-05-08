81,123 Shares in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 81,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Enbridge stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

