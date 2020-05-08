828,454 Shares in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Acquired by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828,454 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $36,709,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.25% of SEA at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $759,992,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 174.1% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 14,378,050 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $578,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132,636 shares during the period. COMPOSITE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $360,369,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $191,286,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 434.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,525,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,482 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SEA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, CLSA lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $44.60 to $54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.61.

Shares of SE stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,394,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,550,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Sea Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). SEA had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 72.89%. The firm had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 133.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sea Ltd will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

