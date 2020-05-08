97,673 Shares in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 97,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 11,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.57.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $1,403,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,225,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

