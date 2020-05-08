Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) PT Raised to $49.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 38.34% from the stock’s current price.

AAN has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aaron’s from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Aaron’s from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.10.

NYSE:AAN traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 81,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,463. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 84.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Aaron’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 316.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,214 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Aaron’s by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 136,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aaron’s by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

