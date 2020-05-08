Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 88,472 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7,079.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,226 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $58,415,000 after purchasing an additional 672,724 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 56,841 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 182,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 14.4% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,254,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $39,785.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,721 shares of company stock worth $15,584,659. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

