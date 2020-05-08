Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Boosted by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 106.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,067 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $33,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,067,044. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $164.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average of $85.03.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,796.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $90,660.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,061.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,721 shares of company stock worth $15,584,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

