AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,380,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175,771 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.4% of American International Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. American International Group Inc. owned 0.23% of AbbVie worth $257,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after buying an additional 2,788,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after acquiring an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 11,929,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,432. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day moving average is $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

