AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,759 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.2% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in AbbVie by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $83.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,175,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,454,293. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

