Acacia Communications, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acacia Communications in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Acacia Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Get Acacia Communications alerts:

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. Acacia Communications had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $125.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.15 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIA traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.81. 10,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,009. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98. Acacia Communications has a 12-month low of $44.38 and a 12-month high of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Francis J. Murphy sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $102,917.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Gavin sold 2,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $161,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $677,895. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acacia Communications Company Profile

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.