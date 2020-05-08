ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $507,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $507,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 694,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343 in the last quarter. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $821,327,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5,422.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,433,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,791,000 after buying an additional 5,334,832 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,152,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,334,000 after buying an additional 3,633,171 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,870,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,876,000 after buying an additional 3,267,247 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

