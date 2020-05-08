ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACAD. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

ACAD stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. The company had a trading volume of 109,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,343. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $53.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.38% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 10,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $507,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,169 shares of company stock worth $8,822,343. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

