Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.17% from the company’s current price.

ADN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:ADN traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$13.74. 9,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,185. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 million and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. Acadian Timber has a twelve month low of C$11.11 and a twelve month high of C$18.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.78.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.73. The firm had revenue of C$25.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadian Timber will post 1.2000001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides managements services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands.

