Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,458 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Accenture by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $6.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,295,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $208,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares in the company, valued at $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ACN shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

