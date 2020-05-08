ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for ACCO Brands in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ACCO Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.15. 32,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,855. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $558.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $384.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.58 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACCO Brands by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 268,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 189,716 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ACCO Brands by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 36,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,446,000. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 51,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

